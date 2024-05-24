After Wrestlemania, WWE has now taken the approach of making yet another premium live event to be a two-night show with Summerslam. About two years from now, the biggest event of the summer will be hosted over two nights instead of the current one-day format.

In a major announcement, last night, WWE confirmed that the 2026 edition of Summerslam PLE is heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota. The biggest extravaganza of the summer will take place over two nights at the US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, on August 1 and 2, 2026.

For those who don’t know, this particular venue was initially the first choice for hosting Wrestlemania 41 in 2025 for a long time. But then WWE shifted its plans to Las Vegas as the Sin City will now get to host the Show of Shows, next year. The announcement of Summerslam thus comes as a replacement news for Minneapolis, Minnesota as the officials were always hopeful about getting future shows in their state.

Minnesota is excited to host Summerslam 2026 in their state

Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) president and chief executive Wendy Blackshaw spoke to the Star Tribune and said they were told they did not get to have Wrestlemania 441 due to a “change in direction by new ownership.” However, Blackshaw would also say they are “optimistic that Minnesota will host WWE events here in the future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE Universe to Minnesota for SummerSlam,” Blackshaw further stated in a press release on Thursday night. “We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages. Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all.”

The announcement of WWE making a non-Wrestlemania PLE, a two-night show comes as a huge surprise and time will tell whether the company has further future plans to extend their other two Big-Four PLEs, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series a two-night affair. For the time being, the next and the 2024 edition of Summerslam is slated to take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3.