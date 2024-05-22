NXT Battleground 2024 is going to be the first joint venture between WWE and UFC promotions which are under the same TKO banner from last year. It will also take place at UFC’s home-ground which essentially needed an MMA-feel to be attached to it. That was ensured via the announcement of an Underground Match on this week’s NXT where the winner can be determined only by pinfall or submission.

On the May 21 episode of NXT, the alliance of Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler came to an abrupt end. In the main event of the show, Baszler and Vice faced Natalya and Petrovic and came up short as Nattie and Petrovic secured the win with a Hart Attack.

After the match, Vice turned on Baszler with an attack but she was caught in Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch. A brawl ensued around the ring which prompted NXT General Manager Ava to step in and announce that at NXT Battleground 2024, the two will be seen in a one-on-one affair in an NXT Underground match capacity.

Over the past few weeks, Vice and Baszler formed an alliance, with Baszler helping Vice train for her NXT Underground match against Natalya. Due to Baszler’s involvement, Vice eventually scored a win against Natalya at NXT Spring Breakin’ despite Karmen Petrovic’s involvement. But now the two former MMA fighters will collide in a unique showdown at NXT Battleground 2024.

For those who don’t know, Shayna Baszler is a former UFC fighter who also was part of the MMA Four Horsewomen featuring Ronda Rousey. Before joining WWE, Lola Vice (formerly Valerie Loureda) also fought for Bellator MMA, making this match at NXT Battleground 2024, a highly anticipated clash between two former MMA fighters.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE match card

NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event will take place on June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada and it will air at 8 PM ET on Peacock/WWE Network. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TBD

– Women’s NXT North American Championship six-pack ladder match: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice