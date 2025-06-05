CM Punk is one of those names on the WWE roster who’s obsessed with tattoos, with several of them featuring on parts of his body. One of the most-discussed tattoos from his forearm was the Pepsi logo, and now he’s set the record straight on the same. As such, he’s revealed the original for one of the most talked-about tattoos in wrestling history.

Last night, WWE posted a new episode of WWE Tattooed featuring CM Punk, where fans finally got to know the story behind his iconic Pepsi logo tattoo. For the many fans who’ve figured this one to be just a choice of brand, randomly, they were mistaken as the cult persona wanted to represent something by showcasing it.

Speaking in the conversation, CM Punk went deep into the inspiration behind getting this particular ink on his body. Admittedly, he listened to the hardcore punk band Minor Threat and adopted himself with its influence on the straight edge movement, something that even his WWE in-ring character portrays. He was also immensely inspired by the guitarist Brian Baker from the band.

“The story with the Pepsi Tattoo is there is a band called Minor Threat. It started in the early 80s in Washington, DC that’s widely known to have started the straight edge subculture. And the guitarist Brian Baker was asked in an interview I read while I was in detention, ‘Do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo? Why do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo?’ And his response is, ‘I like Coca-Cola,’” elaborated CM Punk.

“And I was like, that’s just punk rock right there, you know? Like, I don’t like Coke. I like Pepsi. You know, I’m Midwest kid at heart. So I got a Pepsi tattoo.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

CM Punk missed an opportunity to head onto Money in the Bank

In the main event of the June 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, El Grande Americano defeated AJ Styles and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Sending Americano out of the ring, the two veterans had the opportunity to lock horns inside the squared circle to the pleasure of the wrestling fans but Americano cheated his way to the PLE.

For the time being, CM Punk is involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his building faction on WWE Raw with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso backing him up. Rollins stood tall by the end of Raw upon delivering a stomp on his bitter rival.