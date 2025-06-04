This Monday’s episode of WWE Raw served as the go-home edition for Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. Emanating from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, build for the PLE was the focal point with the final qualifying matches on the card. While the audience was treated to some big-time matches and segments in the ring, the WWE talents got a unique treat, behind-the-scenes.

Several WWE Raw superstars were using the BOK Center’s photo booth, with social media photos surfacing long after the conclusion of the show. Karrion Kross’ manager cum real-life partner, Scarlett Bordeaux, took to her Twitter/X account to share a collage of several such pictures that were taken during the show alongside her colleagues.

In the first photo, Bordeaux could be seen posing with former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly. In another frame, Bordeaux and Kross were attempting to take a couple-photo, with Judgment Day member JD McDonagh unexpectedly photo-bombing them.

“One photobooth. Zero self-restraint. #wweraw,” the caption of the post read from Bordeaux.

WWE Raw interviewer Cathy Kelley also posted the shots that she tried to capture with her kayfabe girlfriend, Rhea Ripley. The two even falsely tried to feature in a kissing pose with their hands covering the scene from the camera.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux also tried to do a solo shoot, backstage on WWE Raw only to be interrupted by AJ Styles. Bordeaux has been featured on the show in multiple backstage segments with Kross, who has been on the hunt for Sami Zayn on a weekly basis. Just like The New Day, Kross is trying to convince Zayn that he needs to rechristen his character for his own good. Kross believes a change would make a world champion, “10 times over.”

WWE Raw witnessed a strong card where, in the opening contest, Stephanie Vaquer defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to get the last spot in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. In the main event, El Grande Americano defeated AJ Styles and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Elsewhere on WWE Raw, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed via DQ after Seth Rollins interfered and hit Jey with a Stomp. CM Punk also got involved in the scene by saving the two babyfaces with a steel chair.

