CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

All

WWE

CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM

CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

CM Punk’s WWE comeback has been under speculation ever since he was released by All Elite Wrestling, this summer. Most of the wrestling pundits and sources opined that WWE won’t take the risk of bringing him back as this might not have any additional impact on TV. Now that he has returned, the positive impact of his recent appearances is being felt and he’s also being touted to play a big role in WWE’s television deal.

CM Punk has officially signed with the WWE Raw brand whose rights for a television deal will be up, next year and its next move is yet to be declared. Recently, WWE informed us that NXT will begin on The CW and SmackDown will move to The USA network. Both deals will start in October 2024 while WWE’s flagship show is yet to secure a deal.

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer stirred things up in the rumor mill with a post on social media by noting that CM Punk’s return could have a financial impact on the deal that Monday Night Raw is about to have with its future broadcaster. After all, The Straight Edge Savior is bringing a lot of eyes to the product,

“Things are changing greatly. Let’s just say things changed greatly with Raw negotiations from a few weeks ago. And Punk is a huge part of the selling point.”

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”

CM Punk already drawing views and merchs on behalf of WWE

CM Punk garnered attention after his AEW return and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov gave him the nickname “One Bill Phil.” This essentially suggested that he was able to secure a one-billion-dollar TV rights deal on behalf of the company. WWE currently has him under their banner and they would like to make as much profit as they could receive.

According to the reports PWInsider, CM Punk’s merch sales were in 6 figures on the night of his return to WWE. This was the night of the Survivor Series 2023 premium live event where he walked into the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois after the WarGames main event was over. That moment created a record to be the most socially active return of all time.

Tagged:

cm punk

usa network

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Dec 13, 2023, 7:03 PM

CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal
CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

Dec 13, 2023, 6:57 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Dec 13, 2023, 6:52 PM

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”
WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”

Dec 13, 2023, 6:46 PM

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute
Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

Dec 13, 2023, 6:38 PM

Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE
Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

Dec 13, 2023, 6:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy