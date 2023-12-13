WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is the most dominant female wrestler in today’s WWE and her stocks are getting upped, each week. While there’s no proper challenger available to take the title away for her, she often gets babyface reactions from the fans for her tidbits with her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio.

Since getting paired on WWE TV in the summer of 2022, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been involved in an on-screen romantic angle and they have simply been outstanding playing their roles. The chemistry shown between them is amazing and the bond only gets stronger over time.

It’s interesting to note that both the duo are dating different persons in their real life which didn’t cause any problem. This aspect indicates how well they put the boundaries in reality and kayfabe. They do share an interesting relationship which should just grow day by day.

Rhea Ripley elaborated on her chemistry with Dominik Mysterio

Speaking with The Sporting News, Rhea Ripley stated that Dominik Mysterio has already been instructed by her not to leave her, ever. Judgment Day’s MAMI accepted that while the pairing was accidental, it was converted into a happy one that continued to flourish.

“I think us being so close together in age has really helped in the situation. We are on that same sort of level and it just clicks – it was something that came out of left-field,” Rhea Ripley commented on her equation with Dominik.

“Every week that I go out there with Dom, I feel like our relationship grows to that next little step. This is just such a happy accident that has happened and it has grown into such an amazing bond and storyline. I feel like we’re only just scratching the surface.”

For those who don’t know, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in the WWE) have been in a relationship outside the WWE TV. That couple belongs to different companies and that has never been a problem for them. Buddy doesn’t get upset about the equation that his girlfriend shares with Mysterio Jr. and they’re also engaged to be married at a later date of their choice.

From a career perspective, too, the two WWE Superstars have had quite the success in 2023. Dominik Mysterio has been a two-time NXT North American Champion while Rhea Ripley dominated the women’s division as the WWE Women’s World Champion.