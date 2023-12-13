WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Wrestlemania 40 is approaching and The Rock vs. Roman Reigns main event is again being discussed much like in the last few years. This year, the discussion went bigger with The Rock returning to Smackdown a few weeks ago for a one-off occasion. He also admitted to being open to featuring in a wrestling match at the Show of Shows given the right circumstances offered to him.

However, chances seem to be much lower for the mega match to go down at Wrestlemania 40 which again rekindles the possibility for the rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to go down at the biggest event of the year. Previously, sources suggested the second installment of the match was in the pipeline and that seems to be WWE’s plan, as well.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns not happening next year

An update from Sports Illustrated reported the following regarding The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in 2024 which literally ruled out the chances of seeing the match,

“After speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen. Even if it were offered, it would not be a certainty that (Dwayne) Johnson would even accept. He has multiple obligations, and if he is part of a movie that is filming, he simply would not be able to take the risk of wrestling.”

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II was confirmed a long time ago

Months ago, WrestleVotes reported that a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes was on the table to be the main event of WrestleMania 40. This came after Roman defeated Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 – Night Two to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite the odds favoring the challenger heading into the match. This also marked the latter’s first pinfall loss in the WWE since his 2022 return, altogether.

In an update around that match, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The American Nightmare is indeed scheduled to face The Tribal Chief over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the event of WrestleMania 40. This was also teased during the 2023 season premiere of Smackdown when the duo came face-to-face.