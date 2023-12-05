CM Punk’s Behavior To Be Tested In His First Feud After 2023 WWE Return

CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE Raw in nearly a decade following the monumental Survivor Series return. Some of the fans must have wanted to see him back on Raw, this week which wasn’t the case. However, he will be back on the very next edition of the show to choose his staying brand after the WWE comeback.

This could be considered as the return of the decade which triggered numerous dream match scenarios. The most discussed topic around CM Punk has been the dream match showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Internet Wrestling Community, can’t help but imagine this major match in the world of professional wrestling featuring two of the best talkers.

WWE does have some immediate and long-term plans for CM Punk but Steve Austin may not be an option for him for the time being. For the time being, Seth Rollins seems to be the first opponent to be put against him. Even if the rivalry gets changed, WWE wants to go through an experiment with the returnee.

WWE RAW: CM Punk Announced For December 11 Episode For Major Segment

WWE wants to test CM Punk’s attitude by putting him in a negative situation

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was the first to inform that WWE may test CM Punk with his first feud. It was also teased that he might not end up winning this comeback WWE match as the company will put him to more tests. Thus, his reaction to the loss may direct his future career path in the company,

“From a pure business standpoint, if he had no baggage on him and everything like that, I would say that he really should win, he’s so over blah blah blah blah, but I don’t think you can go that way. I think he has to do something to prove to everyone that he can do business. I’m sure he will, because he has to. They’re not gonna put up with that, they’re not gonna put up with him saying ‘no.’”

CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match

As seen at Survivor Series WarGames, Seth Rollins wasn’t happy to see CM Punk coming out by the end of the Men’s WarGames match which overshadowed Team Rollins’ win. He was seen shouting “F**k you” at the returnee while throwing middle fingers. The rant continued on Raw and it appears that it’s just a matter of time before the feud with Rollins will kick off on the red brand.