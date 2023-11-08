CM Punk’s Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023 Not Likely Happening

Since getting released from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk remains as a free agent in the pro-wrestling circuit. This is the primary reason that he remains a matter of discussion for the fans to make his return to the WWE especially after several on-screen teases were made on WWE’s part. Plus, the upcoming Survivor Series PLE will emanate from his hometown which seems a suitable time and place for him to make a return.

In recent times, several updates have come to indicate that CM Punk was indeed showing up at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago at Survivor Series 2023 later this month as WWE has sold over 16,000 tickets for this event already despite not advertising the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Star Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And CM Punk Salaries Revealed For UFC

Rumor killer arrived on CM Punk’s WWE return at Survivor Series 2023

The anticipation is higher than ever in the WWE Universe to see the former champion back on WWE TV for the first time since 2014. But an update from Wrestlepurists, it was reaffirmed that he is not scheduled to return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25th,

“I really hate to burst people’s bubbles, but I reached out to sources that would know on CM Punk’s side, and they deny that this situation has taken place. As of today, CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series specifically is not set to happen.”

This conflicting update came just after insider source BWE reported that the backstage feeling within WWE was that the Straight Edge Leader was indeed returning to the company after almost 10 years and that he was recently scheduled for a call with WWE board members.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story to mock this report about meeting WWE board members,

“Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother.”

Plus, he also posted a list of WWE and AEW’s top merch sellers and bragged about still retaining the top position for the latter company.

Also, Ringside News previously reported that CM Punk wanted to create an impression of interest from WWE as he has a desire to make a comeback but no positive feedback was noted. Due to the recent hints on his side as well as on WWE TV, some of the roster members also thought that the comeback was about to happen but they were informed otherwise.