CM Punk’s Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023 Not Likely Happening

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

CM Punk’s Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023 Not Likely Happening

Arindam Pal
Nov 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM

CM Punk’s Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023 Not Likely Happening

Since getting released from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk remains as a free agent in the pro-wrestling circuit. This is the primary reason that he remains a matter of discussion for the fans to make his return to the WWE especially after several on-screen teases were made on WWE’s part. Plus, the upcoming Survivor Series PLE will emanate from his hometown which seems a suitable time and place for him to make a return.

In recent times, several updates have come to indicate that CM Punk was indeed showing up at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago at Survivor Series 2023 later this month as WWE has sold over 16,000 tickets for this event already despite not advertising the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Star Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And CM Punk Salaries Revealed For UFC

Rumor killer arrived on CM Punk’s WWE return at Survivor Series 2023

The anticipation is higher than ever in the WWE Universe to see the former champion back on WWE TV for the first time since 2014. But an update from Wrestlepurists, it was reaffirmed that he is not scheduled to return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25th,

“I really hate to burst people’s bubbles, but I reached out to sources that would know on CM Punk’s side, and they deny that this situation has taken place. As of today, CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series specifically is not set to happen.”

This conflicting update came just after insider source BWE reported that the backstage feeling within WWE was that the Straight Edge Leader was indeed returning to the company after almost 10 years and that he was recently scheduled for a call with WWE board members.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story to mock this report about meeting WWE board members,

“Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother.”

Plus, he also posted a list of WWE and AEW’s top merch sellers and bragged about still retaining the top position for the latter company.

Also, Ringside News previously reported that CM Punk wanted to create an impression of interest from WWE as he has a desire to make a comeback but no positive feedback was noted. Due to the recent hints on his side as well as on WWE TV, some of the roster members also thought that the comeback was about to happen but they were informed otherwise.

All Elite Wrestling

cm punk

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 11:32 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return
Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return

Nov 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue
WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 AM

Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle
Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle

Nov 17, 2023, 11:16 AM

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery
Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

Nov 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Change Made To Title Match Announced For PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Change Made To Title Match Announced For PPV

Nov 16, 2023, 1:51 PM

