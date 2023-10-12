SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

WWE Reportedly Turned Down CM Punk’s Advances For A Return

Arindam Pal

Oct 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM

CM Punk has always been considered a rebellion on his own who goes by his terms without really bothering the ethics of a promotion. Almost a decade ago, that attitude was reportedly the reason that he was released from his contract in the WWE, then led by Vince McMahon.

With a new management in charge of things, there were rumors of CM Punk possibly being interested in starting talks about a deal for a possible return to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in November which is about to go down in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. However, his approach has reportedly been turned down.

WWE NXT: Major Matches Set With Halloween Havoc 2023 Implications

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation around CM Punk. It seems that he sent out feelers to know if WWE was interested in him but it turned out that WWE rejected those advances, so there were never really talks. The report also noted how WWE officials saw negative outcomes from this return rather than positive things,

“They turned him down. He wanted to go there, and the decision was a no. It can always change, and it was brought up to me, there’s no such thing as ‘no forever’ when it comes to WWE, but it’s no for now. That was the decision that was made. It’s Vince’s decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and obviously they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives.”

Becky Lynch Announces Release Of Memoir Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

WWE denied its talents about CM Punk’s return

Ringside News previously reported that CM Punk wanted to create an impression of interest from WWE as he has a desire to make a comeback but no positive feedback was noted. Due to the recent hints on his side as well as on WWE TV, some of the roster members also thought that the comeback was about to happen but they were informed otherwise.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE talents have also been told that CM Punk is not coming back. This is despite some of the talents intentionally teasing the former champion’s return in recent memory,

“Talent have unanimously been told that WWE is not working on a Punk return as of now. This includes some that have made references to Punk on air.”

Eric Bischoff made an interesting point in his podcast by saying that CM Punk can no longer offer any added value to WWE. The company is in the middle of a booming period under new management and they could be less interested in someone who has a troublesome history.

Tagged:

cm punk

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

