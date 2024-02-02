Why Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins Wrestlemania 40 Feud Keeps On Teased By WWE

Cody Rhodes is on his way to the main event of Wrestlemania for the second time in a row and he earned his way by all means by winning the Royal Rumble match at the 2024 edition of the Royal Rumble premium live event. Now, he’s earned the right of choosing to go after the World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, going by Cody Rhodes’ immediate gesture after winning The Rumble, he was looking forward to facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title and the holder of the belt, Roman Reigns after the way he was scre*ed by The Bloodline, last year. WWE is now planning a twist to avoid the predictable situation.

As seen on the latest episode of Raw, Seth Rollins tried to convince 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, instead of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns Possibly Dropping WWE Universal Title At Wrestlemania 40

Wrestlemania 40: WWE wants Cody Rhodes to get pop-making decision

In a WrestleMania promo video, Seth Rollins questioned Cody Rhodes about what kind of champion he wanted to be, and the choices were The Ultimate Warrior and Ric Flair. It was also mentioned in that promo that the WWE Championship is the Hulk Hogan title and the World Heavyweight Championship is the Dusty Rhodes title.

Cody Rhodes didn’t offer anything particular in return but said that he’ll think about it and then make his WrestleMania 40 decision. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE teased this angle to pop a rating on TV,

“The idea is they can build up for a week or two and pop a big rating for Cody’s decision.”

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024, the same night that Cody Rhodes cemented his title shot at Wrestlemania 40. Orton had the match won after an RKO on Roman, but Solo Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring. Reigns then pinned Styles following a Spear to win the match.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, last defended his title against Jinder Mahal on Raw and since that match, he’s away from wrestling capacity due to an MLC injury. But he’s confident enough to defend his title at Wrestlemania 40 against Cody Rhodes.