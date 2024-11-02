Cora Jade has become a part of the whole transition phase that’s currently ongoing on the WWE NXT women’s roster. While the previous acquisitions like her, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, and Jacy Jayne are still running things on the weekly TV programming of the NXT brand, new names like Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer have also arrived at the scene hinting at their rule in the coming days.

Even TNA’s Jordynne Grace is also in the mix as she joined the above-mentioned newbies in taking Cora Jade and her heel buddies on NXT, last Tuesday night to set up a 10-woman tag team match on NXT 2300, next week. As such, the commentators essentially mentioned how the NXT women’s division has been on fire, lately and there’s no denying it.

Dealing with a massive injury, Cora Jade initially hit “rock bottom,” earlier in the year 2024 but later found a bright side during the recovery period. While speaking with The Takedown on SI, she explained how the success of her cohorts in the WWE NXT women’s division inspired her throughout her recovery process.

Cora Jade praises the load of talents of WWE NXT female roster

Cora Jade claimed that there are two ways for her while being in the recovery period. Either, she could just sit back there and watch everybody achieving success or she could just work hard, get back to the fold, and be a part of the process which she successfully did. As such, she already throws a shoutout to NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels for bringing her back to the main event picture.

“We’ve never had so many talented women; we’ve never had so much time for women on a show in the segments, in the matches,” Cora Jade praised the NXT women’s division.

“It’s literally the best time to be a woman’s wrestler, so yes, it was defeating a little bit to have to sit back and not be a part of it, but at the same time, it was motivating to realize that I’m coming back to literally the best women’s division in the entire world in any company. I’m very happy to be here.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Coming back from the injury, Cora Jade was fortunate enough to get back into the mix at the very top as she was aligned with the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez with two future powerholders of the NXT brand, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. It was her return that cost Giulia her very first championship shot on the October 1 episode of NXT.

