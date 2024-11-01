Touted as one of the future star powers and an original talent produced by the WWE NXT banner, Cora Jade had her ups and downs in her career. Many believed her to have excelled to the next level in the singles scene soon after her debut back in 2021. However, her career was marred by injuries including a long hiatus that cost her almost the entire 2024.

Coming back from the injury, Cora Jade was fortunate enough to get back into the mix at the very top as she was aligned with the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez with two future powerholders of the NXT brand, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. But there were times during the injury season when the absentee had her doubts regarding getting back into the groove in the right manner.

Cora Jade recently had a sit-down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and she opened up about having a serious knee injury in the early phase of her young career. Dubbing the phase as “very confusing process overall,” she shared her struggle from a mental perspective rather than the physical battle taking a toll on her body.

Cora Jade got advice from Seth Rollins regarding her knee injury

The former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion was seemingly concerned about getting the opportunities she lost during the hiatus at a point when she was on the verge of going after the NXT Women’s Title. While overcoming the injury, Cora Jade also mentioned how she received support from former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins who had an illustrious history of a knee injury.

“In the back of my head, I thought, “You still have time. This is just an injury. You’ll be fine.” I was a big Seth Rollins fan when I was younger. I remember watching his whole knee injury recovery on the WWE 24 documentary. I had an idea what to expect from that. All the greats had knee injuries,” Cora Jade remembered.

“I talked to him about the whole process. I exploded my entire knee, the same as he did. It was nice to have that conversation with him. Someone who has been through it.”

After being sidelined for almost nine months, Cora Jade made her dramatic return on the October 1 episode of WWE NXT, which also marked the brand’s debut on The CW Network. The night opened with Giulia challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. It was the returnee that cost Giulia her title shot at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.