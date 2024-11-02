In a surprising incident, three active roster members from WWE Raw and Smackdown rosters have been let go of their contracts with the company just a few hours before the annual Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While WWE is yet to announce the same, reliable sources as well as the superstars themselves hinted at social media about the move already being made.

Fightful previously reported on Friday that Baron Corbin has been informed that his contract with WWE will not be renewed. As such, the info was then relayed to the former constable of WWE Raw and he reacted on social media by stating the following alongside a gif of his previous WWE entrance, “That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

Fightful also reported that Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox have been released from their contracts and that they will be free agents in 90 days. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer has also confirmed that all three names are leaving the company. While Nox is yet to respond, the WWE Raw Superstar, Hartwell was shocked by the news. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” she wrote on Twitter.

After spending time on WWE Raw and NXT, Corbin joined the main roster again earlier this year as part of the WWE Draft, becoming a regular on SmackDown. He was reportedly hesitant to be teaming with Apollo Crews. WWE Creative hasn’t given much focus to Corbin and Crews, either leading to their recent absence. Fightful mentioned the following on the situation,

“Originally, Baron Corbin wasn’t sold on the idea of being in a tag team with Apollo Crews, but he grew to like it. However, WWE creative hasn’t been keen on booking them, and the two have worked several dark matches in recent months.”

Indi Hartwell released from the WWE Raw roster

Indi Hartwell arrived at the WWE scene in 2019 and is best known for her run in NXT with a romance storyline involving herself and Dexter Lumis. In 2023, she reached the heights of her career by capturing the NXT Women’s Championship. Later the year, she was called up on WWE Raw to mainly team up with Candice LeRae.

After being released in 2021, Tegan Nox returned on SmackDown and later on WWE Raw, where she teamed up with Natalya, briefly. Nox was traded back to SmackDown in the 2024 Draft but she never made any appearances.