One of the most promising WWE NXT talents from the female locker room, Cora Jade has been out of action for a long time, thanks to another severe injury. She has already spent several months away from the ring after knee surgery. Going by her social media account, she is approaching closer for a return and it should happen in a championship match capacity.

A recent tweet posted by Cora Jade has sparked speculation about her imminent return to WWE NXT as the brand is moving forward after the Heatwave premium live event on July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On that night, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title against Lola Vice which marked a dominant win for the champion.

Chelsea Green Reportedly Impressed WWE Officials With Money In The Bank 2024 Performance

After the match, Cora Jade teased her comeback on Twitter, suggesting that she’s almost over from the ACL injury and she also hinted at going after Perez and her NXT Women’s Title. WWE’s tweet around celebrating Perez’s victory caught Jade’s attention, prompting her to warn Perez that her return was imminent.

Although it’s unclear when Cora Jade will be medically cleared to compete, her tweet indicates a desire to challenge Perez upon her return. Plus, this isn’t the first time that she intended to go after her former tag team partner. “I was told an ACL injury heals in 6-9 months. That was in January,” she wrote on her X handle.

WWE No Mercy 2024 Returning As NXT Premium Live Event This Summer

Cora Jade is recuperating from an ACL injury suffered in January

Soon after coming back from an injury, Cora Jade suffered her ACL injury during a match against Lyra Valkyria at an NXT House Show in January. Since then, she has been indulging in working on her rehab sessions. On a regular basis, she took time to share her progress updates, including a video where she performed barbell squats with 155 lbs without a knee brace.

155lbs x6, 6 months post torn ACL, MCL & meniscus 🦿(working on getting the depth back I don’t wanna hear it) pic.twitter.com/2R9bLMABra — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) July 5, 2024

A previous update from Ringside News noted that Cora Jade is dealing with an ACL injury which takes anywhere between 9 to 11 months to fully heal and be cleared by the WWE for in-ring competition. Considering that the injury occurred by the end of January, her earliest possible return date for in-ring competition should be somewhere around October.