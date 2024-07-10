WWE No Mercy is returning with its 2024 edition within two months from now and it will be the next premium live event under the NXT banner. The initial belief was that NXT will be conducting a separate PLE during the Summerslam weekend in early August which won’t be the case.

Rather, they will be hosting the Great American Bash 2024 edition in a themed episode in the first week of August. Following this special weekly episode, WWE No Mercy will be hosted. As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the next NXT premium live event is scheduled to go down on Sunday, September 1 in Denver, Colorado. The venue for the show is yet to be announced.

The reported date of September 1 would also be the day after WWE’s Bash in Berlin premium live event on August 31 from Berlin, Germany. WWE is likely to confirm the show within the next few days given ticket distributions will have to be commenced, shortly with limited time available for the builds.

WWE No Mercy was brought back through NXT, last year

WWE NXT brought back the No Mercy premium live event in 2023. That show was held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, on September 30. In the main event of the PLE, Ilja Dragunov beat Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT Championship. In another big match from the night, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules Match. Plus, Trick Williams won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Dominik Mysterio.

WWE NXT that’s the third brand is currently flying high following the success of Heatwave PLE in Toronto, which was praised by fans and critics. In the main event of the show, Ethan Page captured the NXT Championship, emerging victorious from a wild Fatal-4-Way match and thereby dethroning the former champion Trick Williams. With a collaboration of TNA, we are seeing appearances of talents from the promotion on NXT programming and time will tell if WWE No Mercy will witness a few of them or not.

Current WWE Premium live event schedule

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Sunday, September 1, 2024: WWE No Mercy in Denver, Colorado (location TBA)

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada