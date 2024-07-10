Chelsea Green surprised a major portion of the WWE Universe after she qualified for the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Jade Cargill and Michin in a triple threat match, last month. Then she headed to this past Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Premium Live Event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in her hometown, an event which already received high praise for Triple H’s booking and the talent’s efforts.

In the second-last bout of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in front of her hometown audience in Toronto but eventually, it was she who was removed from the ladder by Tiffany to secure the win.

The final spot of the match saw the winner pushing her off a ladder to the floor, where she crashed through two tables, allowing Stratton to claim the briefcase. This spot also was a homage to her last ladder match in TNA Wrestling during the Queen of the Mountain match. Apparently, this death-defying stunt received praise, backstage from the WWE officials.

Chelsea Green promoted Money in the Bank 2024 through local media

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Chelsea Green was highly praised behind the scenes by WWE Officials for her performance inside the ring and her promotional efforts for the PLE outside the ring. She appeared in local media after traveling to Toronto mid-week, and also heavily promoted the match on social media.

It was specifically mentioned by the source that Chelsea Green was comfortable taking the match-ending bump and treated it like “no big deal”. The producers of the match were pleased with how the spot unfolded and noted that the female talent executed it as safely as possible. This occurred despite her TV character having a fear of heights and ladders.

This is not the first time that Chelsea Green has gone beyond for promotional purposes on behalf of the WWE and earned praise. Previously, she put in efforts to upscale the prestige of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside partner Piper Niven following an injury to her original partner Sonya Deville.