Over the past several weeks, there have been discussions over an injury situation of Cora Jade that she suffered on a weekly episode of WWE NXT. While she’s since been back on track for action, rumors still keep on swirling over her status for a high-profile title match set for this weekend’s TNA pay-per-view event named Sacrifice.

To address the situation, Ringside News reports that Cora Jade is traveling to the site of the TNA Sacrifice event, which strongly suggests that she’s cleared to compete on the show where she’s scheduled for a championship match. If she wasn’t medically cleared, she would not have the reason to make a trip in the first place.

It’s also been reported that unless there’s a last-minute angle at TNA Sacrifice, Cora Jade won’t officially be removed from the PPV card. The WWE Superstar’s injury angle intensified after Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live broke down the injury footage, revealing that she may have gotten hurt upon hitting her head hard on the turnbuckle,

“The only thing I can think of is that she took a turnbuckle, and if you watch closely, she didn’t sell it like she normally does. Instead, she reacted as if it actually hurt.”

It was later confirmed that Cora Jade was rather dealing with a head injury and not a knee injury, as some previously speculated. Even the wrester herself acknowledged the scare on social media stating that she was “rocked for a second” but made it clear that her knee was fine.

Cora Jade already returned to action on TNA Impact March 13 episode

Then on the March 6 episode of TNA Impact, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich hit the ring to cut a promo. But Cora Jade wasted no time to interfere, explaining that she was there and that she was coming for the Knockouts Title at Sacrifice. A physical confrontation also went down signaling that she’s been cleared to compete.

Also on the latest episode of TNA Impact, the unimaginable tag team of Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee (aka Xia Li) in a tag match. It was Tessa who captured the pin-fall win on behalf of her team that secured a future title bout for herself. For now, Slamovich is slated to defend against Jade at Sacrifice.