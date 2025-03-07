Cora Jade sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy after picking up a potential injury on the latest bygone episode of NXT. After her match with Jordynne Grace ended without any proper inclusion due to an injury situation, many feared her scheduled title match at TNA Sacrifice to be in jeopardy but that’s not the case.

On the March 6 episode of TNA Impact, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich hit the ring to cut a promo. But Cora Jade wasted no time to interfere, explaining why exactly she was there. Grabbing a mic, she made it clear that she was coming for the Knockouts Title at Sacrifice,

“That championship is coming with me. Masha is overhyped, and I’m going to be the first NXT superstar to win the Knockouts Championship.”

Slamovich fired back at her saying. “You’re going to be exposed for not being able to hang with a real fighter.”

Things were about to go physical between them when Tessa Blanchard blindsided Slamovich from behind, making it a two-on-one beatdown. The champion tried to fight back, but the numbers game caught up to her until Lei Ying Lee stormed into evening the odds. Eventually, Cora Jade and Tessa Blanchard left the ring with the two babyfaces standing tall in the ring.

That being said, Cora Jade is medically cleared and her scheduled match with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich for the title is intact at TNA Sacrifice 2025 set for next weekend. Plus, she will also team up with Blanchard to face Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee in a tag match on next week’s TNA Impact. This match takes place just two nights before Blanchard faces Lee at Sacrifice.

Cora Jade delivered a bold statement on Twitter

As seen on social media, Cora Jade wasn’t letting an injury slow her down, anyway. Just hours after suffering a reported concussion during her match against Jordynne Grace on WWE NXT, she wasn’t backing down. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Twitter last night, sending a bold message to the fans, “I’m a bad bitch you can’t kill me.”

The statement came after Fightful Select reported that the match was stopped because of a head injury that’s considered to be fatal. Wrestling Observer Live further reported that she entered a concussion protocol but that wasn’t enough to put her down.