Crown Jewel 2023: Reason Becky Lynch, Gunther And More Will Miss Saudi Arabia PLE

Crown Jewel 2023 will be the next stadium show in the WWE calendar on the soil of Saudi Arabia. Generally, the shows held in this country are no less than Wrestlemania which essentially confirms that most of the top names from the roster should be performing on it. However, it also seems like a number of top superstars from Raw will be missing it since they have other obligations to fulfill with the company on the day of the PLE.

As per the previous reports of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some top WWE Superstars won’t be available for Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia on November 4 since a WWE house show is scheduled on the same day in Rochester, New York,

“A schedule note is that they are running Smackdown and house shows in the U.S. on the weekend of the Saudi Arabia show on 11/4, but not a Smackdown taping. It looks like they’ll be doing two SmackDowns in Milwaukee but that some top talent won’t be going to Saudi Arabia as in the past they have not run house shows on the weekend of a Saudi show.”

Now the host venue, The Blue Cross Arena is promoting the following matches for the house show which means these particular Superstars are currently not planned to appear at Crown Jewel 2023,

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Match Card

Other names promoted for the house show include Carlito, Grayson Waller, The Street Profits, Omos, Kofi Kingston, and The Brawling Brutes while the match card for Crown Jewel 2023 stands as follows,

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

WWE Women’s World Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark (WWE Women’s World Championship Fatal-5-Way Match)

More matches for Crown Jewel 2023 will be announced with the main event being predicted to feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. John Cena is also expected to feature in a match against either Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa. Besides, Logan Paul is returning to challenge Rey Mysterio for the latter’s US Championship.