WWE Star Rhea Ripley Tops PWI Women’s 250 List 2023 Edition

Rhea Ripley sits at the very top of the WWE Women’s Division and we could barely find a name who has the capability to dethrone her from her ongoing title reign. Now, it appears that over the course of last year, her dominance was bigger than any female athlete across the globe as a whole.

The prestigious annual list compiled by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for women wrestlers is out and Rhea Ripley expectedly topped it in an unprecedented way. Over the years, the list has gone on to become 50 to 250 as a homage to the contribution of female stars to professional wrestling, and in 2023, The Judgment Day’s MAMI is the one who had seemingly made the most contribution.

#andNEW: Congratulations to @RheaRipley_WWE for being ranked #1 in the 2023 PWI #Womens250! To see the full list and all the analysis that comes with, pick up your copy of the latest issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated (digital edition or print preorder) at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar pic.twitter.com/cXGtWVIyga — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 18, 2023

It was a meteoric rise for Rhea Ripley on the list who was ranked 42 in last year’s PWI women’s list. She is one of two WWE stars in the top ten, with Bianca Belair being ranked third. AEW’s Jamie Hayter and Willow Nightingale took the fourth and eighth spot, respectively, while reigning Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Athena ranked at the number six position.

Top 10 names from PWI 250 women’s llist

The second position belongs to STARDOM’s Giulia, while Tam Nakano from the Japanese promotion ranked fifth after taking the World of STARDOM Championship from Giulia. Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace are at 7th and 10th positions while NWA’s Kamille is at the ninth position. At a glance, the top 10 names in the list are given below:

1) Rhea Ripley

2) Giulia

3) Bianca Belair

4) Jamie Hayter

5) Tam Nakano

6) Athena

7) Deonna Purrazzo

8) Willow Nightingale

9) Kamille

10) Jordynne Grace

Rhea Ripley amongst champions announced in PWI 250 list

In another interesting stat, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Athena, and Nakano are the only championship holders in the top ten list who are the reigning champions for a promotion. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, and IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani were spotted at 18, 23, 24, 28, and 30 positions, respectively. Top AEW women’s wrestler Saraya FKA Paige ranked 52 on the list despite her miraculous comeback.