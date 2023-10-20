WWE Smackdown: Spoiler On Big Return On October 20 Episode

Triple H admitted how the WWE Smackdown season premiere set things up for the two upcoming WWE Network Specials set for the month of November. First, it will be the returning Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, and then the last annual event Survivor Series will follow it in late November.

It appears a big return is on the card on WWE Smackdown before these two premium live events take place. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, Bianca Belair could possibly be back on WWE TV as early as this week’s blue brand episode set for October 20. This return will ensure that she will be a part of WWE’s next premium live event, Crown Jewel, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Belair’s most recent in-ring action took place on the August 18 episode of WWE SmackDown where she and Charlotte Flair defeated Damage CTRL’s Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Later in the episode, Belair was written off the TV in a backstage segment via an attack on Damage CTRL. This essentially confirmed an upcoming feud with the heel faction.

Since the time-off on WWE Smackdown, Belair has been up to a list of activities that included working on a children’s book and binge-watching Peacock’s “Temptation Island.” PWInsider’s report also provided an update on a reality series that will feature Belair and her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. That show will be streaming on Hulu by early 2024, with WWE Studios being one of the producers.

According to the previous reports of Xero News, Bianca Belair is scheduled to return to WWE Smackdown in time for the final WWE Network Specials of the year, Survivor Series. There was no confirmed update on when she was actually scheduled to show up on TV but her name was involved in the lineup of the premium live event.

Also, WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for November 4th, and tickets for the show went on sale on October 17th alongside the poster which prominently features Bianca Belair which also indicates that the top star is returning. Alongside her, Logan Paul, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns will be present at the event.