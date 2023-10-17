SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

Crown Jewel 2023: Fatal-5-Way Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

Arindam Pal
Oct 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM

WWE will continue to make history on the soil of Saudi Arabia by letting its women participate in the upcoming Crown Jewel 2023 event. Going by the confirmations received on this week’s episode of Raw, the biggest women’s division match in the country’s history will go down with the women’s title hanging in the balance from Monday Night Raw.

There is no shortage of talents in the WWE Raw women’s division and it appears that the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be defending her title against several of them, at once at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view event. All the rivals who were possibly gunning for the title will get a golden opportunity at the upcoming show to become the new champion.

WWE Raw: New Champions Crowned On October 16 Main Event

As announced by the newly appointed general manager of Monday Night Raw Adam Pearce, Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Title against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5-Way Match at Crown Jewel 2023. This will be the first instance in Saudi Arabia that five female superstars will compete in the ring, at once with a championship at stake.

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Confirmed To Return To WWE For A Championship Match

Rhea Ripley faced multiple challenges en route to Crown Jewel 2023

The week on Raw, the scheduled match between Ripley and Shayna Baszler saw a double DQ-end. It was first interrupted first by Nia Jax who was coming for payback from last week. Jax was cut short by Raquel Rodriguez who was also eyeing some payback against Jax by shoving her into the steel steps. Zoey Stark also entered the fray and put an end to the match after she superkicked Ripley.

Later, Ripley would approach the new Raw general manager and tell him that he needed to do a better job and make sure her matches weren’t interrupted. Adam said that she doesn’t get to tell him what he needs to be doing. It was then that Adam informed that at Crown Jewel 2023, Ripley would be defending her title against Baszler, Jax, Rodriguez, and Stark in a fatal-5-way.

Ripley wasn’t happy with the announcement but Adam was adamant on his decision. With that, MAMI will go through the toughest title defense of her current reign at Crown Jewel 2023. She won the title back at Wrestlemania 39 Night Two by defeating Charlotte Flair.

Crown Jewel

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

