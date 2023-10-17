Crown Jewel 2023: Fatal-5-Way Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

WWE will continue to make history on the soil of Saudi Arabia by letting its women participate in the upcoming Crown Jewel 2023 event. Going by the confirmations received on this week’s episode of Raw, the biggest women’s division match in the country’s history will go down with the women’s title hanging in the balance from Monday Night Raw.

There is no shortage of talents in the WWE Raw women’s division and it appears that the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be defending her title against several of them, at once at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view event. All the rivals who were possibly gunning for the title will get a golden opportunity at the upcoming show to become the new champion.

WWE Raw: New Champions Crowned On October 16 Main Event

As announced by the newly appointed general manager of Monday Night Raw Adam Pearce, Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Title against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5-Way Match at Crown Jewel 2023. This will be the first instance in Saudi Arabia that five female superstars will compete in the ring, at once with a championship at stake.

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Confirmed To Return To WWE For A Championship Match

Mami puts the Women's World Championship on the line in a Fatal 5-Way Match at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/7vTXqVHTrw — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2023

Rhea Ripley faced multiple challenges en route to Crown Jewel 2023

The week on Raw, the scheduled match between Ripley and Shayna Baszler saw a double DQ-end. It was first interrupted first by Nia Jax who was coming for payback from last week. Jax was cut short by Raquel Rodriguez who was also eyeing some payback against Jax by shoving her into the steel steps. Zoey Stark also entered the fray and put an end to the match after she superkicked Ripley.

Later, Ripley would approach the new Raw general manager and tell him that he needed to do a better job and make sure her matches weren’t interrupted. Adam said that she doesn’t get to tell him what he needs to be doing. It was then that Adam informed that at Crown Jewel 2023, Ripley would be defending her title against Baszler, Jax, Rodriguez, and Stark in a fatal-5-way.

Ripley wasn’t happy with the announcement but Adam was adamant on his decision. With that, MAMI will go through the toughest title defense of her current reign at Crown Jewel 2023. She won the title back at Wrestlemania 39 Night Two by defeating Charlotte Flair.