Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

WWE

News

Pay Per View

WWE News

WWE Smackdown

Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Expected To Perform At WWE Saudi Arabia PLE

Arindam Pal

Sep 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Expected To Perform At WWE Saudi Arabia PLE

With the Riyadh season kickstarting in the fall of 2024, WWE will be a part of the festivities and so will be their poster figure, John Cena. After a gap of more than four years, the final franchise player of the WWE brand is expected to visit the Middle-Eastern country as he’s currently active in competition on Smackdown.

A new video uploaded by the official account of Riyadh Season to promote the upcoming events in Saudi Arabia includes a vignette on Crown Jewel which should be the next WWE premium live event in that region. It essentially confirms the show as the company is yet to officially announce the date and location of the event.

More interestingly, the video has John Cena included on it in a short clip which also indicates that WWE could have secured the top Superstar for a trip to Saudi. For the time being, he is being advertised to appear on TV until the final Smackdown episode in October. But since Crown Jewel is scheduled just a week after that date, it’s likely that WWE may get to extend his stay for a bit longer.

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena Leaves Emotional Message For Indian WWE Fans

John Cena worked in only one WWE Saudi Arabia PPV

To date, John Cena has only worked one PLE in Saudi Arabia so far, which was the inaugural event of WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia. That pay-per-view named the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 saw him defeating Triple H in the opening match. This also eventually is his last televised singles victory to date.

It was on the September 1 episode (the go-home episode of the Payback premium live event) of WWE Smackdown that John Cena returned and kicked things off to say thank you to the WWE fans, more than ever as they have given him 20+ years of moments. After having a brief interaction with Jimmy Uso, he was announced as the host of Payback PLE.

After wrapping up the duties for the September PLE, John Cena missed the very next WWE Smackdown as he was in India to feature in the main event of Superstar Spectacle 2023. He and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a tag team match. The finish saw both the men hitting their respective finishers (Attitude Adjustment and Pedigree) to earn a double pin-fall win.

WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Expected To Appear On October PLE

John Cena

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

