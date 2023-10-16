SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

Randy Orton Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Return At THIS 2023 WWE PLE

Arindam Pal

Oct 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM

Randy Orton Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Return At THIS 2023 WWE PLE

It’s been more than one and a half years since we have last seen Randy Orton on WWE programming which was a bit disappointing for the fans. But if the recent reports are any hints then we are likely to see him back on TV by the end of this year. Despite reported denials by doctors for him not to come back in wrestling capacity, he is very much involved in WWE’s near-future creative plans, it appears.

Sean Sapp dropped a note behind Fightful’s paywall about Randy Orton and his future moves in the WWE. It appears that the two parties have come to an agreement about the much-anticipated comeback. It seems that WWE is aiming Survivor Series for this to happen after much speculation,

“Regarding Randy Orton, Fightful Select reported he was at the WWE Performance Center recently. He and WWE were targeting by Survivor Series for a return.”

Roman Reigns Wrestled And Got Laid Out By Top Star In WWE Live Event

While nothing is confirmed, Randy Orton is being speculated to be factored into WWE’s plans for the WarGames Match that’s reportedly returning for the annual Survivor Series event. Judgment Day is being touted to be a big part of this double-caged matchup but no exact plans have been revealed. If The Viper returns, he’s likely to be positioned against the heel faction.

Ronda Rousey Seemingly Confirms Her Retirement From The WWE

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE programming in May 2022

After staying one of the mainstays in WWE programming, Randy Orton is currently under the longest hiatus from TV due to a back injury over which we have received multiple negative updates in the past. He last wrestled on an episode of WWE SmackDown that took place on May 20, 2022. That was also the night when SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Orton and Matt Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championship the titles to get unified.

WWE Reportedly Turned Down CM Punk’s Advances For A Return

Around the late summer, Randy Orton was seen arriving at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, most likely to train for his eventual return to WWE programming. Most of the stars set to make their comebacks on TV attend training sessions in the PC to hone their skills before showing up on TV and the 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is seemingly undergoing the same schedule.

Survivor Series 2023: Ex Women’s Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Tagged:

Randy Orton

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

NEWS

Related Article
Randy Orton Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Return At THIS 2023 WWE PLE
Randy Orton Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Return At THIS 2023 WWE PLE

Oct 16, 2023, 2:09 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Ex World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE
Survivor Series 2023: Ex World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Oct 13, 2023, 6:54 PM

WWE Reportedly Turned Down CM Punk’s Advances For A Return
WWE Reportedly Turned Down CM Punk’s Advances For A Return

Oct 12, 2023, 7:00 PM

WWE Raw October 9 Episode Set New Record; Another CM Punk Tease Made
WWE Raw October 9 Episode Set New Record; Another CM Punk Tease Made

Oct 10, 2023, 12:19 PM

Update On CM Punk’s Homecoming At WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE
Update On CM Punk’s Homecoming At WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Oct 9, 2023, 6:44 PM

CM Punk Drops Big Hint About 2023 WWE Return On Social Media
CM Punk Drops Big Hint About 2023 WWE Return On Social Media

Oct 9, 2023, 2:06 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic