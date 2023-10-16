Randy Orton Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Return At THIS 2023 WWE PLE

It’s been more than one and a half years since we have last seen Randy Orton on WWE programming which was a bit disappointing for the fans. But if the recent reports are any hints then we are likely to see him back on TV by the end of this year. Despite reported denials by doctors for him not to come back in wrestling capacity, he is very much involved in WWE’s near-future creative plans, it appears.

Sean Sapp dropped a note behind Fightful’s paywall about Randy Orton and his future moves in the WWE. It appears that the two parties have come to an agreement about the much-anticipated comeback. It seems that WWE is aiming Survivor Series for this to happen after much speculation,

“Regarding Randy Orton, Fightful Select reported he was at the WWE Performance Center recently. He and WWE were targeting by Survivor Series for a return.”

While nothing is confirmed, Randy Orton is being speculated to be factored into WWE’s plans for the WarGames Match that’s reportedly returning for the annual Survivor Series event. Judgment Day is being touted to be a big part of this double-caged matchup but no exact plans have been revealed. If The Viper returns, he’s likely to be positioned against the heel faction.

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE programming in May 2022

After staying one of the mainstays in WWE programming, Randy Orton is currently under the longest hiatus from TV due to a back injury over which we have received multiple negative updates in the past. He last wrestled on an episode of WWE SmackDown that took place on May 20, 2022. That was also the night when SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Orton and Matt Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championship the titles to get unified.

Around the late summer, Randy Orton was seen arriving at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, most likely to train for his eventual return to WWE programming. Most of the stars set to make their comebacks on TV attend training sessions in the PC to hone their skills before showing up on TV and the 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is seemingly undergoing the same schedule.

