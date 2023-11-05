Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Wins Title After 8 Matches In WWE

Wrestling fans might not like to witness Logan Paul inside the squared circle but he’s come out Crown Jewel 2023 as a champion. The Prizefighter has tasted his first championship glory in his pro wrestling career, emerging victorious against a pro-wrestling legend at the Saudi Arabia premium live event that went down last night at the Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship. In the back-and-forth encounter, Rey was able to earn some near-falls but The Maverick came back after hitting some of his patented moves including a Buckshot Lariat and top-rope fallaway slam that appeared to be a homage to AEW’s Adam “Hangman” Page.

As the match progressed at Crown Jewel 2023, Paul also seemingly saved Rey from an awkward landing before an unnamed member of his entourage came to ringside to hand him brass knuckles.

However, that cheating attempt was thwarted by Santos Escobar. That foreign object stayed on the ring apron as he chased Paul’s cohort away from the ring. This would eventually allow Paul to capitalize and nail Rey with the brass knuckles to get the three-count and thereby the pinfall win to win the United States Championship.

Crown Jewel 2023: Triple H plugs in Logan Paul’s title win

With that, Crown Jewel 2023 marked the first title win for Logan Paul in the WWE. After the match, Paul said to Rey that he did what he had to do. After Paul headed backstage, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H tweeted the following about that big US Title win,

“Just 8 matches into his career, Logan Paul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment… and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, ‘The Maverick’ Logan Paul.”

Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment… and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. #USTitle #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/bpFF76jvtf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 4, 2023

Logan also thanked Triple H for believing in him. This title win at Crown Jewel 2023 came in just his fifth traditional singles match inside the squared circle. Also, he was back in the WWE just a month removed from his boxing win over Dillon Danis. Apart from singles matches, Paul participated in a couple of tag team matches in the WWE including a win with the Miz over Rey and Dominik at Wrestlemania 37.