Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Wins Title After 8 Matches In WWE

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

WWE

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Wins Title After 8 Matches In WWE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Wins Title After 8 Matches In WWE

Wrestling fans might not like to witness Logan Paul inside the squared circle but he’s come out Crown Jewel 2023 as a champion. The Prizefighter has tasted his first championship glory in his pro wrestling career, emerging victorious against a pro-wrestling legend at the Saudi Arabia premium live event that went down last night at the Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship. In the back-and-forth encounter, Rey was able to earn some near-falls but The Maverick came back after hitting some of his patented moves including a Buckshot Lariat and top-rope fallaway slam that appeared to be a homage to AEW’s Adam “Hangman” Page.

WWE NXT: Cora Jade Returning Shortly After Breast Augmentation Surgery

As the match progressed at Crown Jewel 2023, Paul also seemingly saved Rey from an awkward landing before an unnamed member of his entourage came to ringside to hand him brass knuckles.

However, that cheating attempt was thwarted by Santos Escobar. That foreign object stayed on the ring apron as he chased Paul’s cohort away from the ring. This would eventually allow Paul to capitalize and nail Rey with the brass knuckles to get the three-count and thereby the pinfall win to win the United States Championship.

WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode

Crown Jewel 2023: Triple H plugs in Logan Paul’s title win

With that, Crown Jewel 2023 marked the first title win for Logan Paul in the WWE. After the match, Paul said to Rey that he did what he had to do. After Paul headed backstage, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H tweeted the following about that big US Title win,

“Just 8 matches into his career, Logan Paul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment… and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, ‘The Maverick’ Logan Paul.”

Logan also thanked Triple H for believing in him. This title win at Crown Jewel 2023 came in just his fifth traditional singles match inside the squared circle. Also, he was back in the WWE just a month removed from his boxing win over Dillon Danis. Apart from singles matches, Paul participated in a couple of tag team matches in the WWE including a win with the Miz over Rey and Dominik at Wrestlemania 37.

Tagged:

Crown Jewel

Logan Paul

rey mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 11:32 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return
Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return

Nov 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue
WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 AM

Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle
Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle

Nov 17, 2023, 11:16 AM

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery
Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

Nov 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE
Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

Nov 16, 2023, 1:37 PM

