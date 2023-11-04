WWE NXT: Cora Jade Returning Shortly After Breast Augmentation Surgery

Cora Jade is considered a bright young talent on the current NXT roster who could be a future starpower on the brand as well as on the main roster. AJ Lee has admittedly been a huge influence on her career and she also mimmicks her a lot. For the past couple of months, we haven’t seen the newbie on TV for surgery-related reasons but it appears that she’s healthy, otherwise and there’s no problem about making a return.

BWE received a question from a fan about Cora Jade’s current status on NXT. The WWE insider replied to the question to this fan and stated that she is slated to be back, pretty quickly,

“She should be fine and back shortly.”

Mandy Rose Joins Several WWE Legends For 2023 Big Event New York Appearance

BWE being a reliable source, we can certainly assume that Cora Jade is ready to take over things in the NXT women’s locker room after coming back. With her mean attitude, she should be targeting the top babyfaces to cause a lot of damage. But for the time being, she could be honing her skills in the WWE Performance Center to prepare for an in-ring return.

Natalya Neidhart Closing In For Another Unique Record In Her WWE Career

Amid her hiatus from television, Cora Jade created tons of buzz on social media via a social media post that showcased her enhancements. It appeared that she had breast surgery and that new look of hers garnered significant attention. It also became the most-liked post on her social media account. It’s safe to assume that getting this new surgery was the reason behind staying away from TV for the time being.

Cora Jade commented on the contributions of her trainer in her career

After competing in the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Cora Jade went on to become a regular feature on NXT by signing a contract with the WWE. Appearing on “The Mark Moses Show,” she named one key person who helped her prepare for her WWE tryout and career,

“It was definitely probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but luckily one of my trainers, Kevin Quinn, he trained CM Punk, Lita, John Cena. He had a hand in so many people in wrestling, and he had been to Japan and done a bunch of stuff. He ran a training school. So he would put us through these Sunday training cardio days he would call them.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)