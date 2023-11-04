WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode

This week’s WWE Smackdown marked the go-home edition for tomorrow night’s Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event. Hours before that show from Saudi Arabia, WWE delivered the final builds for it where the headliner segment saw Bianca Belair sending a message to the WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Plus, undisputed champion Roman Reigns had a verbal showdown with LA Knight in a contract signing session.

Also in a big match on WWE Smackdown, the team of Charlotte Flair and Shotzi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a non-title matchup. The back-and-forth encounter saw the champion pummeling Shotzi for a big before the latter made the hot tag to Charlotte after connecting with an enziguri.

Ronda Rousey Set For First Wrestling Match Post 2023 WWE Exit

Flair came in and delivered a crossbody to Green and Niven off the top rope. After delivering chops to both of her opponents, she landed a boot on Niven’s jaw. She rolled her up, but Niven kicked out. Green made the blind tag and ascended to the top for a move. Flair moved out of the way as Green went for a double stomp from up there and landed a big boot on her for the win on WWE Smackdown.

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair and Shotzi earned a tag title opportunity

With that win, Flair and Shotzi also secured the number-one contender’s spot and a future title shot at the women’s tag team titles which is yet to be made official. While nothing is confirmed, we can only assume that the championship will go down in the coming weeks of WWE Smackdown.

Chelsea Green has been the women’s tag team champion since the July 17 episode of Raw, when she won the title alongside Sonya Deville. The very next week Deville was detected with a torn ACL that led the remaining champion to search for a new partner. This led to Piper Niven inserting herself into the scene who went on to self-declare herself to be the replacement for Deville and thereby the other half of the champions.

In the latest, Green and Niven successfully defended the belt on the Night Two of the Halloween Havoc, this Wednesday night. Chase U’s Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne were the two opponents that the champion defeated to retain. Following their loss on WWE Smackdown, they seemingly have a huge target on their back.