WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM

WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode

This week’s WWE Smackdown marked the go-home edition for tomorrow night’s Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event. Hours before that show from Saudi Arabia, WWE delivered the final builds for it where the headliner segment saw Bianca Belair sending a message to the WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Plus, undisputed champion Roman Reigns had a verbal showdown with LA Knight in a contract signing session.

Also in a big match on WWE Smackdown, the team of Charlotte Flair and Shotzi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a non-title matchup. The back-and-forth encounter saw the champion pummeling Shotzi for a big before the latter made the hot tag to Charlotte after connecting with an enziguri.

Ronda Rousey Set For First Wrestling Match Post 2023 WWE Exit

Flair came in and delivered a crossbody to Green and Niven off the top rope. After delivering chops to both of her opponents, she landed a boot on Niven’s jaw. She rolled her up, but Niven kicked out. Green made the blind tag and ascended to the top for a move. Flair moved out of the way as Green went for a double stomp from up there and landed a big boot on her for the win on WWE Smackdown.

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair and Shotzi earned a tag title opportunity

With that win, Flair and Shotzi also secured the number-one contender’s spot and a future title shot at the women’s tag team titles which is yet to be made official. While nothing is confirmed, we can only assume that the championship will go down in the coming weeks of WWE Smackdown.

Chelsea Green has been the women’s tag team champion since the July 17 episode of Raw, when she won the title alongside Sonya Deville. The very next week Deville was detected with a torn ACL that led the remaining champion to search for a new partner. This led to Piper Niven inserting herself into the scene who went on to self-declare herself to be the replacement for Deville and thereby the other half of the champions.

In the latest, Green and Niven successfully defended the belt on the Night Two of the Halloween Havoc, this Wednesday night. Chase U’s Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne were the two opponents that the champion defeated to retain. Following their loss on WWE Smackdown, they seemingly have a huge target on their back.

Tagged:

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 11:32 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return
Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return

Nov 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue
WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 AM

Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle
Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle

Nov 17, 2023, 11:16 AM

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery
Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

Nov 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE
Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

Nov 16, 2023, 1:37 PM

