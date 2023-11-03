Crown Jewel 2023: Raquel Rodriguez Assesses Fatal-5-Way Title Match At WWE PLE

Within 48 hours, we will receive the next premium live event from the WWE in the form of Crown Jewel 2023. It takes place at Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4 which will be no less than a Wrestlemania-esque event. It will be yet another stadium show on the WWE calendar for which the company has gathered its star powers as much as possible.

Expectations are high from the WWE Universe about Crown Jewel 2023 being a memorable event unless Mother Nature ruins the day with a lot of pouring in Saudi. Given that this will also be the first stadium show since TKO took the WWE over this past September, all the stops were pulled when it comes to the packed match card.

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

Raquel Rodriguez to be part of a fatal-5-way at Crown Jewel 2023

The biggest women’s wrestling matchup in the history of Saudi Arabia has been announced for Crown Jewel 2023 where five women will battle over the women’s world championship. Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark will vie for the title held by Rhea Ripley in a Fatal-5-Way match.

Who Allowed Saraya To Mention Charlotte Flair’s Late Brother On WWE Raw In 2015?

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez scouted the fray of this upcoming fatal-5-way women’s title match at Crown Jewel 2023. To begin with, the Latin star showed excitement about going to Saudi Arabia for the first time to perform in a match. Plus, the energy will be high for her since she will again be wrestling another behemoth in Rhea Ripley.

“Not only am I stepping into the ring with Ripley, I’m stepping in there with, of course, the returning Nia Jax. The force to be reckoned with. The bad woman, Shayna Baszler. And of course, the wild card Zoey Stark. So, I’m a little nervous, trying to figure out how I should prepare for this. Thankfully, we have a little bit of time,” Rodriguez spilled the uncertainty around the multi-person match.

Crown Jewel 2023 won’t be the first time that Rodriguez will receive a shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship. She previously fell short against Ripley at WWE Payback in September. Following that loss, Rodriguez received a second chance on the September 11 episode of Raw but on that night, Nia Jax made her surprise return to WWE to cost Rodriguez the match.