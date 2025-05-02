After weeks of waiting, the annual Crown Jewel 2025 WWE premium live event edition has officially been announced, and it’s going to be a dislocation for the event in terms of the host country. The originally hosting country of Saudi Arabia of the PLE was changed, this time around, as WWE announced a takeover from Australia, instead.

In a social media update, the takeover was announced by WWE with Crown Jewel 2025 PLE being listed from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia for Saturday, October 11. The same venue will be hosting the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night Smackdown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13 with exclusive presale opportunity now being available.

Australian Govt excited about hosting Crown Jewel 2025 PLE

The Western Australian government shared a statement on Crown Jewel 2025, confirming that John Cena will be a part of the event. WWE previously addressed the same that Cena will compete in his last-ever match in Australia in the fall in a statement. In an update, Tourism Minister Reece Whitby expressed his excitement about having WWE shows in Australia, this fall.

“We’re thrilled to confirm that WWE’s return to Perth this October will be led by Crown Jewel: Perth, featuring WWE Champion and global superstar John Cena,” Whitby said about Crown Jewel 2025.

“The long weekend of WWE entertainment, with a Friday Night Smackdown, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Monday Night RAW, promises an action-packed line up that can’t be seen anywhere else in Australia, New Zealand, or South-East Asia this year.”

Before this, a ground-breaking combat sports weekend with WWE, UFC, and Boxing was rumored uniting under one roof around the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE weekend from Saudi Arabia. However, later, WWE affirmed that a PLE from Australia was also in the pipeline which has now been confirmed. There’s still no confirmation on the Saudi PLE that generally falls in October-November, annually.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, June 7, 2025: Money in the Bank 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California

– Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025: SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Sunday, October 11, 2025: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota