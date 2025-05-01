For the umpteenth time in their career, John Cena will again face Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 with the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment hanging in the balance, that’s the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite the long-seen beef between the two in the WWE, curiosity is high among the fans to witness the duo battling it out at the upcoming premium live event in this new era of the company.

In the meantime, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena‘s match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 has now been billed by the WWE as the final encounter between these two legendary competitors on social media. According to recent promotional materials, this bout will be the “last time” that fans witness the two veterans competing in a singles showdown.

NXT Battleground 2025: Update On Two Major Title Matches At WWE PLE

With John Cena already being scheduled for his retirement at the end of 2025, he’s expected to achieve several career milestones in the coming months and WWE Backlash 2025 would be no different. He has already participated in his final Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber en route to WrestleMania 41 in his farewell appearance where he left the show with a record 17th world championship.

WWE Raw: Big Hollywood Film Revelation And In-Ring Return Set For May 5 Episode

Before WWE Backlash 2025, Cena and Orton have competed on 21 occasion on WWE programming including various stipulated matchups, such as Hell in a Cell, TLC, and an “I Quit” match. Cena dominated the feud, possessing a 13-7-1 record and has also emerged victorious in their four most recent encounters, with the last confrontation coming on WWE SmackDown in 2017.

The capacity heading into WWE Backlash 2025 is seemingly different with John Cena turning heel. Upon winning the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 41, he boldly declared his intention to “ruin wrestling” by retiring with the WWE Championship and thereby taking away the 62 years of prestigious title lineage.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther