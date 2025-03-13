WWE changed its Saudi Arabia schedule for this year as it host only one premium live event in the country, namely Crown Jewel 2025. The whereabouts for the upcoming show is yet to be revealed but it’s slated for the Saudi season, later this year and it now appears that some mage festivities are planned by WWE’s owner, the TKO group.

A ground-breaking combat sports weekend with WWE, UFC, and Boxing is possibly uniting under one roof around the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE weekend. If the reports are any indications then TKO is in the middle of early discussions about possibly transforming WWE’s annual premium live event into a mega spectacle featuring multi-genre shows.

TKO, a company under Endeavor’s banner has been overseeing WWE-UFC shows and is exploring the possibility of staging this unprecedented event that could redefine the landscape of combat sports and sports entertainment with Saudi Arabia being the host of such a juggernaut event during the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE.

In light of this update, Billi Bhatti of the Wrestling Informer podcast mentioned that discussion are on to create a singular event showcasing the full capabilities of TKO, “It’s possible this event could replace WWE’s traditional Crown Jewel 2025, transforming it into a combined WWE, UFC, and boxing spectacle—if they can get everything ready by November.”

A Supercard is expected at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE

The TKO intends to bring a supercard featuring a WWE Championship match, three wrestling matches total, two UFC fights (including a title bout), a major boxing championship fight, and a celebrity boxing match. That being said, the upcoming Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event is expected to be something that fans never experienced in the past.

One complication TKO might end up facing while setting up the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE weekend and that’s WWE already has Royal Rumble 2026 locked in for Saudi Arabia in January. It means WWE could end up staging three events in the Kingdom in a short span if time. Mainly, this aspect has reportedly sparked internal discussions about whether rebranding the only-Saudi PLE of this year into an all-sports event instead.

Current WWE premium live event schedule in 2025

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)