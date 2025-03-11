WWE Raw will be held from an international location amid the Road to Wrestlemania 41 season, next week with John Cena serving as a special attraction on the show. For the very first time since turning heel in his wrestling career, the legendary WWE Superstar will be onboard to possibly confront his Wrestlemania 41 opponent.

With the confirmation of this appearance on WWE Raw being set, John Cena will return to WWE television for the first time since his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber where he aligned himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson following his Chamber Match win affirming a WWE Championship Match against Cody Rhodes.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Madison Square Garden, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was present despite being injured from the Chamber night following Cena and Travis Scott’s assault. He was the one to announce Cena’s presence on next week’s show.

Rhodes also mentioned on WWE Raw that he will have the heart-breaking privilege of defeating John Cena at WrestleMania in what appears to be his last chance to win number 17, that’s the record-breaking 17th world title win in WWE. Cena will thus realize that Rhodes is now the captain of this ship.

Nikki Bella Depicts John Cena Heel-Turn “Going To Be Fun” On 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

The Intercontinental Championship from the men’s division will also be on the line on WWE Raw in Belgium. In a backstage segment, Dominik Mysterio told Finn Balor that he spoke to the general manager Adam Pearce, and got Finn a match against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Finn hugged Dirty Dom and thanked him for having his back.

Penta and Ludwig Kaiser’s rivalry will also continue to unfold on next week’s Raw with a no disqualifications match scheduled between the two. Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory, and Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai have also been announced for the international show.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns Returns On March 10 Episode From The MSG

WWE Raw March 17 episode match card

For the very first time, WWE Raw will be airing, live from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium during the March 17 episode as WWE embarks on a United Kingdom tour ahead of the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event. The currently announced match card for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes will be under one roof

– Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

– Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta in a No Holds Barred Match

– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship