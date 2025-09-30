Being a native of Australia, it was just a matter of time before Rhea Ripley would be inserted into the match card of Crown Jewel 2025, the next WWE premium live event in the country. It was thereby announced that The Eradicator will team up with IYO SKY in a tag team match against the Kabuki Warriors at the PLE.

The match setup of Crown Jewel 2025 stems from an angle that took place last week when Asuka and Kairi Sane turned against SKY, including what transpired on the opening segment of this week’s Raw. Rhea Ripley kicked things off by calling out Asuka and Kairi Sane when IYO SKY came out and said Rhea was right about The Kabuki Warriors.

Despite the attack, IYO said that they’re her family and she loves them. Asuka and Kairi appeared on the titantron, wanting to forgive IYO, which led her to behave in a conflicted manner. IYO left the ring when Asuka and Kairi attacked Rhea from behind. IYO came back for the save, but Asuka spat the poison mist in IYO’s face.

WWE SmackDown: Crown Jewel Match Set After Title Retention On September 26 Episode

Rhea tried to fight back, but the 2-on-1 attack didn’t help much. Later, IYO SKY told Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment that they would face The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match at Crown Jewel 2025. This came after Kairi also met IYO SKY backstage and said it was not too late and that she should apologize to Asuka. IYO rather screamed at her to leave the scene.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE has booked the Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event as part of a takeover in Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. The confirmed match card for the international PLE goes as follows,

– Men’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Champion Seth Rollins

– Women’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. AJ Styles

– IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)