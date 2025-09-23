After weeks of teasing, Asuka finally turned heel on her DAMAGE CTRL buddy, IYO SKY, on the latest episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. As such, SKY continues going through a bad phase, shortly after failing to win back the women’s world championship.

On the September 22 episode of WWE Raw, IYO SKY asked Asuka not to fight Rhea Ripley, a match that was scheduled to main-event the show. Kairi Sane told IYO that Asuka was right. SKY further requested Rhea Ripley to call off the match against Asuka, but Rhea was adamant about the match happening. Rhea also warned IYO to be careful of Asuka, in response to which IYO got angry, saying that Asuka is family and questioned if she can trust Rhea.

Then, in the main event of this week’s WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in a singles contest. This match was all about Asuka’s submission game, hitting hard on Ripley’s powerhouse abilities. In the match’s final moments, Asuka pressured the ringside attendant, Kairi Sane, to strike Ripley.

This made way for Asuka to strike Rhea with the Hip Attack, but as Rhea moved out of the way, she accidentally knocked Sane off the ring apron. This led to Rhea taking advantage of the distraction and pinning Asuka with a roll-up.

WWE Raw: IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley attacked by Kabuki Warriors

After the match was over on WWE Raw, Asuka spat the mist in Rhea’s face and started attacking her. Sane, the Kabuki Warriors member, also joined in the attack, which led to IYO SKY coming out to make the save. SKY was initially going to embrace Asuka, trying to stop the ambush. However, Asuka turned on IYO as well, as both The Kabuki Warriors laid out their friend, together.

The attack comes as a aftermath of backstage arguments between The Kabuki Warriors and SKY over the past several weeks on WWE Raw. Even moments before the betrayal, Asuka criticized SKY for her recent loss at Wrestlepalooza 2025 in a tense backstage segment during the Women’s World Championship Match against Stephanie Vaquer.

While Vaquer is booked to compete in the women’s Crown Jewel Championship match at Crown Jewel in Australia, the WWE is likely setting up a tag team bout featuring Rhea and IYO against Asuka and Sane at the PLE, based on what transpired on WWE Raw.