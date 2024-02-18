Current WWE Raw Superstar Eyes Ronda Rousey To Be Her Tag Team Partner

It’s been ages since Ronda Rousey has stepped foot inside an Octagon for UFC and chances are relatively low that she will be returning to the scene, ever again. Active WWE Raw roster member, Ivy Nile who resembles similar antics with the former women’s division superstar, certainly hopes to provide a tough battle inside an MMA ring against her. But most importantly, she wants to form a tag team with the one-of-a-kind star power.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Nile was asked about the possibility of facing Ronda Rousey in an MMA-style wrestling match in the WWE. She seemed confident enough to hang in with the former UFC champion in the ring, but she also hoped to make an ally with the Baddest Woman on the Planet,

“Is Meisha Tate still in the UFC? I think the world of her. I love her. I’m a huge fan of Ronda Rousey too. I think I would do pretty well going toe-to-toe, I think we’re better off as allies.”

For those who don’t know, Ivy Nile is the first female champion of NBC’s “Titan Games” who also possesses a background in CrossFit, Jiu Jitsu, and weightlifting. In 2021, she joined the Diamond Mine in WWE NXT to be a part of a team with Brutus and Julius Creed, The Creed Brothers. Last year, the three were imported to the WWE main roster on Monday Night Raw.

Ronda Rousey not coming back to UFC despite quitting the WWE

As for Ronda Rousey, speculations started about her possibly coming back to her home of the UFC since her WWE tenure was up in the summer. A portion of the MMA world could relate to the theory. Weighing up the aspect, UFC President Dana White noted that there’s no way that it’s going to happen.

“There’s no shot,” the UFC head honcho told Sports Illustrated. “She’s accomplished everything she set out to do.”

According to White has stated to the outlet, Ronda Rousey had two goals in combat sports and that was to win a UFC Championship and a championship in WWE. These two goals have already been achieved by The Rowdy One since she’s a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble winner.