While residing in TNA, Deonna Purrazzo was mostly clad with championship belts to solidify her legacy in the wrestling circuit. She won the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship on three occasions before capturing titles like the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, the ROH Women’s World Championship, and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship during her three-year tenure with the brand.

Soon after debuting on the AEW women’s roster in early 2024, Deonna Purrazzo was quickly on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Championship possessed by Toni Storm while Thunder Rosa has also been on the same mission since her return from an injury hiatus. Eventually, the two challengers entered a feud and got away from their ultimate goal of winning the title.

“I’m Gonna Be The Best Crossover In History,” WWE’s Lola Vice Makes Bold Claim

Speaking of a title, there have long been speculations over All Elute Wrestling possibly bringing a new set of titles to represent the AEW women’s tag team division. A pioneer like Saraya also had also advocated for the debut. However, Deonna Purrazzo believes if AEW adds the Women’s Tag Team Titles, they would eventually need a lot of investment and storytelling behind it.

“What The Actual F**k?” I Said Aloud,” Ronda Rousey Reveals Terrible WWE Booking

Deonna Purrazzo thinks AEW should take their time before bringing women’s tag team titles

Deonna Purrazzo recently had a sit down with Brad Norton of Dexerto. When asked about the possibility of the AEW adding Women’s Tag Team Titles to the array of championships that the company already possesses, the veteran explained adding tag titles to the women’s division could create a tricky situation in the company.

“I think Women’s Tag Titles are tricky. I think women easily fall into this category of ‘we’ll just put Deonna, and so and so together, you guys be a team.’ If AEW was to introduce Women’s Tag Titles, it would be an amazing opportunity for us women, but I’d want to see a larger story being told,” Deonna Purrazzo explained.

“Let’s give women the opportunity to tell stories, make the audience understand why these two people work together. So it’s not something I’m shooting down completely. I just think that type of division needs a lot of investment, a lot of storytelling to get there.”

As mentioned above, the multi-time women’s champion held the tag team title gold once in her Impact Wrestling career. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are real-life best friends and they had the opportunity to show their bond on TV as well during their run as VXT in Impact. The pair held the titles for 56 days before Green headed back to WWE.