Ronda Rousey has long been gone from the WWE territory and given her admitted bitter experience with the company, she doesn’t have any intention to make a comeback. Since her departure from the WWE after competing in a match at SummerSlam 2023 PLE against Shayna Baszler, she hasn’t shied away from expressing her disappointment with the previous Vince McMahon-regime and their booking process.

In her autobiography named “Our Fight”, Ronda Rousey dived deep into bringing out all of her frustrations with WWE’s booking decisions especially when Vince McMahon used to be running things in the creative department. She highlighted one particular incident where her segment was cut short to accommodate other top male performers.

According to the claims made by Ronda Rousey in her autobiography, the segment in question involved herself and Shayna Baszler, possibly when their rivalry was building up. But it was significantly shortened to allow more time for The Bloodline and Seth Rollins. The former WWE Superstar received a creative plan from Paul Heyman outlining her role in a backstage interview scenario which left her in a fuming state.

A scripted scene was revealed where two WWE Superstars would be conducting an interview while Shayna entered the women’s locker room in the background. Ronda Rousey was supposed to walk across the background scene during this moment, followed by noise around the locker room which would subsequently make her out of the scene in reaction.

Being a gem athlete in sports entertainment, Ronda Rousey wasn’t contended with such a short role given on that night on WWE programming. She expressed her frustration with the situation, particularly noting that Rollins was given two full segments for a solo promo session while The Bloodline received a dedicated segment for a video recap when no one of the faction was even present at the scene.

“Heyman sent me creative’s plan the next morning. It was: Two other wrestlers will be giving a backstage interview. In the background, Shayna walks into the women’s locker room. A few seconds later, Ronda walks across the background. We hear shouting from the locker room. Ronda storms out,” Ronda Rousey wrote in her book on being overlooked in the WWE.

“What the actual f**k?” I said aloud as I read and reread Heyman’s message. This had to be a joke.”

As a multi-time champion, Ronda Rousey finished her WWE contract before deciding that she didn’t want to renew her contract with the company in light of the poor booking decisions she had to go through during her second tenure. Furthermore, she wanted to focus more on her family.