Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Social Media Following AEW Dynamite Debut

AEW Women’s Division is expected to go through a major revamp in 2024 and Deonna Purrazzo will play a key role in that change. She has become an All Elite on the latest episode of Dynamite that went down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. That appearance concluded the endless rumors about her next destinations and also set the professional wrestling circuit abuzz.

The New Jersey native was grateful to have arrived at the Tony Khan-owned promotion in her hometown which earned a massive pop and she wasted no time in targeting the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. The news of the big signing was subsequently confirmed by the AEW president on social media.

Deonna Purrazzo Makes AEW Dynamite Debut On January 3 Episode

Shortly after this, Deona Purrazzo took to Twitter to share her excitement to be a part of the AEW Women’s Division and this is something that means the world to her.

“A dream come true,” she wrote in the tweet to celebrate her arrival in AEW.

A dream come true 🥹❤️ https://t.co/gxwIdOGiwM — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 4, 2024

Deonna Purrazzo was always keen on coming to AEW

Heading into this week’s Dynamite, Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Deonna Purrazzo’s contract officially expired with TNA-Impact and that “there had already been interest expressed by multiple companies.” It was noted that there have been talks between AEW and the former Knockouts Champion which was about to come to fruition,

“Fightful has learned that before Purrazzo’s contract officially expired, there had already been interest expressed by multiple companies. Numerous sources indicated to Fightful that there have been some internal discussions with Purrazzo, and they’re hopeful they can land her in free agency. We’re told that was her preferred landing spot when finishing up with IMPACT.”

An ex-WWE Superstar, Deonna Purrazzo possesses an impressive wrestling resume. After getting released from the WWE, she won the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship on three occasions to create a legacy of her own. She has also captured titles like the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, the ROH Women’s World Championship, and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship to add feathers to her hat.

After spending more than three years under the Impact banner, Deonna Purrazzo finally entered the free agency market on January 1 and Tony Khan wasted no time to sign her into a deal. Now time will tell how well she would be utilized on the promotion.