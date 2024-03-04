Deonna Purrazzo Arrived In AEW After Realizing A “Dream Scenario”

Under Triple H’s supervision, many of the previously fired superstars found their way back to the WWE, and Deonna Purrazzo was supposed to join that spree in early 2024. A comeback to the WWE was seemingly on the card as it would further help the promising female talent in the biggest pro-wrestling league especially after her first run in the company appeared to be a failure.

Being one of the hottest free agents in the pro-wrestling market in late 2023, Deonna Purrazzo was certainly under conversation to make her way back to the WWE to establish “The Virtuosa” character. But then All Elite Wrestling managed to grab her and quickly escalate her to the elite tier where she was straight to go into the championship territory.

Britt Baker connected Deonna Purrazzo to AEW owner Tony Khan

Speaking about her arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo revealed in a conversation that it was Britt Baker who connected her with Tony Khan, the president of the company. Speaking more about her switch from TNA to AEW on the Talk is Jericho podcast, the former Impact Knockout was clear about taking the offer from AEW after realizing she gets to make a dream debut in front of her hometown of New Jersey.

“So I knew my contract was coming up with Impact,” Deonna Purrazzo stated. “And I just kind of felt like, ‘If it was time to leave, it would be now.’ If this was the territories, like, now would be the time you leave, right? And Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan, and we just got to talking, and I knew the first Dynamite of the new year was going to be in Jersey; that’s where I’m from, so I was like, ‘That would be a dream scenario, [a] dream come true if we could do that.’ And it all worked out.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

I’m Being Treated Like A Superstar,” Deonna Purrazzo On Experience She’s Having In AEW

Deonna Purrazzo also asserted that she felt like there was nothing left for her to achieve further in TNA, having held the Knockouts World Championship for a combined total of 531 days under three different reigns and feuded with every other wrestler in the women’s locker room.

Plus, like a true veteran, Deonna Purrazzo was keen on putting over everyone on her way out of the company, including the likes of Tasha Steelz, Trinity (WWE’s Naomi), and Jordynne Grace. Soon after signing with the AEW, she set her focus on the AEW Women’s World Championship which would essentially be her next goal in her career.