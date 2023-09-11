Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo To Enter “Free Agency” Phase By 2023 End

Deonna Purrazzo is considered to be one of those various female talents who never got the chance to unravel her wings under the WWE banner. With Vince McMahon’s regime under control of things, they just continued to offer bad bookings to stars like her, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm or more to have shown them the exit doors from the company.

With 2023 entering its last phase, chances are there that one of those talents could be coming back to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is not anymore in charge of creative things. Triple H has already brought back some of the underutilized female talents and he could bring back one more name.

As per the latest reports from Sean Ross Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, top Impact Wrestling Superstar, Deonna Purrazzo is still set for free agency stage by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024. The report further noted that a contract extension between the two parties is yet to be reached. So, for the first time since the pandemic era, she will be available to be re-hired by the WWE.

“One of the most decorated champions in IMPACT Wrestling history is set to hit the free agent market at the start of next year. Purrazzo’s deal expires at the end of 2023, as Fightful has previously reported, and we’ve confirmed that as of now, there has not been an extension reached,” The source noted about Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo enjoyed more than three years in Impact as a top talent

The 29-year-old superstar will actually be a free agent for the first time since 2018 if no contract extension is signed by her. She was signed by WWE before getting released in 2020. She initially worked for IMPACT for several months without a contract and during that phase, she also ended up winning the Knockouts Championship. Deonna Purrazzo would eventually go on to become a three-time Knockouts Champion, the ROH Women’s Champion, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Chelsea Green.

A couple of months ago, Deonna Purrazzo lost the Impact Knockouts Championship to fellow WWE alumni Trinity Fka Naomi. But that does not take away the fact that she’s one of the best to be offered in today’s professional wrestling and the top-most female figure in the Impact Knockouts division. Time will tell whether this ongoing hurray will be her last in Impact Wrestling or not.

