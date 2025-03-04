As a top superstar in the WWE, Seth Rollins has carried the load for the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion for over a decade. Given his good reputation with the company’s head honchos, he’s looking forward to having a long-term relationship with them that essentially goes beyond his wrestling tenure, although he’s not sure how long that’d be dragged along.

But the former WWE Universal Champion does want to be involved in the WWE in some backstage process even after hanging up the boots. Speaking with Bloomberg’s Kim Bhasin during Super Bowl LIX Radio Row, Seth Rollins shared his goals in wrestling from a lengthy perspective which led him to reveal that he’d be considering a backstage role in WWE once his in-ring career winds down.

“I think my long-term future is probably still in the industry, in WWE, in some capacity backstage,” Seth Rollins said. “I think someone’s gonna have to run that place eventually, you know, after the current regime has decided that they’re done with it. So, I like to fancy myself as someone who might be interested in that, and I wanna learn that side of things. That’s my first love.”

John Cena Heel-Turn: Interesting Stats On WWE Franchise Changing TV Character

Seth Rollins has begun to think about career-end although it’s not near

In WWE’s changed regime, Triple H holds a key power as the Chief Content Officer who’s been one of the backbones behind Seth Rollins’ pro-wrestling career in the company. While there’s no confirmed update on the potential role that The Messiah would be assigned to, it was affirmed in that conversation that preliminary discussions have taken place regarding a potential transition into an executive or creative role.

“I mean, it’s still a ways off, obviously. I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning, but the end ain’t here yet,” Seth Rollins further explained. “I’m 38 years old. My mental and my physical are kind of locked in right now where my physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise as I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Wrestlemania 41: Roman Reigns Fuels Up Feud With CM Punk Ahead Of WWE Return

That being said, Seth Rollins remains focused on his in-ring career but he’s also open to exploring things in the behind-the-scenes role which should suit him well in the future. Being a veteran, he’s keeping himself ready and getting over with things, prepping up the future. After establishing his legacy inside the squared circle, the top WWE star is keen on leaving his mark in the WWE.

It was in 2024 that Seth Rollins’ status with the WWE was in jeopardy with reports claiming that his contract with the company expired. Moreover, rumors were fueled by his absence from TV following Wrestlemania XL. However, the deal was negotiated as soon as possible to bring him back in the summer of the year.

According to Fightful Select, Seth Rollins inked a new contract with the WWE in May 2024, extending his stay with the company for some more years. This deal comes with a significant financial package that should be similar to that of some other top superstars. It should last for five years, meaning his current deal takes him up to 2029.