Deonna Purrazzo Mentions Two Top Contenders For Future Impact Knockout Title Win

Thanks to her sudden release from the WWE, professional wrestling got to see the best version of Deonna Purrazzo in Impact Wrestling. Not only did the promotion get themselves a leader of the Knockouts Division but the entire pro-wrestling community got to know the qualities of the former WWE Superstar who was literally wasted for more than two years under the NXT brand.

Since that sudden entry in the Impact Knockouts roster in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo has become a three-time champion with the belt, a knockouts tag team champion, ROH Women’s Champion as well as the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. By running roughshod over all her opponents in the past, she has picked up the status of a veteran talent who is now in the position of choosing successors.

During an appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Deonna Purrazzo revealed who she believes has the best chance to become the future Impact Knockouts Champion. Upon consideration of the potential contenders, she mentioned three names and the list began with another veteran, Jordynne Grace,

“If she does decide to come back to IMPACT Wrestling, and whenever that might be, I do think that she’s out for vengeance. We haven’t seen her since May at Under Siege when I defeated her. I think that she would definitely be in the running if she was to come back to be the next Knockouts World Champion.”

Emma Wants Fan Opinion On Her Next Venture Following 2023 WWE Exit

Deonna Purrazzo showered praise on Giselle Shaw of Impact Wrestling

Since there’s uncertainty about Grace’s future in IMPACT Wrestling, and since the veteran has already captured the title on multiple occasions, Deonna Purrazzo also touted two young superstars as future champions. The Virtuosa always had a good impression of Giselle Shaw while she also added KiLynn King to the list of becoming a future Knockouts World Champion,

“If I’m honest, there’s two people that have my biggest vote of confidence to carry on the legacy of the Knockouts World Championship. That is KiLynn King, who I think is just absolutely phenomenal…Then also, Gisele Shaw, I have said this endlessly, I absolutely love wrestling Gisele. I think she’s phenomenal. I think in the last year, she’s really come into herself, and really shown the world that she’s more than just a phenomenal athlete.”

Back in April of 2023, Deonna Purrazzo started her third reign as the Impact Knockouts World Champion with a victory over Jordynne Grace at the Rebellion pay-per-view. With this win, The Virtuosa also moved on and climbed to the second spot in the list of combined reigns for Knockouts World Champions, surpassing Mickie James who was the champion with the same belt for 445 days across five reigns.

Ronda Rousey Set For First Wrestling Match Post 2023 WWE Exit