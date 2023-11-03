Ronda Rousey Set For First Wrestling Match Post 2023 WWE Exit

Ronda Rousey was once used as a massive attraction on WWE programming in her initial days. As an undefeated champion, she garnered a lot of attention toward her as well as the company’s female roster. But a long hiatus and lack of credible challengers ruined her status and it also eventually led to her departure from the WWE, earlier this year.

In the last week of October, Ronda Rousey alongside her close friend Marina Shafir stepped into the wrestling ring at a recent Lucha VaVOOm event in Los Angeles. This wasn’t any ordinary match but rather an impromptu showdown where the two four-horsewomen members took on the duo of Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Now, Ronda Rousey’s first official match since leaving WWE has been officially announced via X, last night. The former UFC and WWE star will again be teaming up with Shafir to compete against the ROH Women’s Champion Athena and her protégé Billie Starkz in the main event of Wrestling REVOLVER’s Unreal event set for November 16 in Los Angeles, California.

Crown Jewel 2023: Raquel Rodriguez Assesses Fatal-5-Way Title Match At WWE PLE

[BREAKING] *MAIN EVENT*

Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir

🆚

Athena & Billie Starkz! Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV+ 🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e (ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/FHoKYqpn3J — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 3, 2023

Ronda Rousey has her reasons to be involved with Wrestling Revolver

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, former Impact star Sami Callihan who also happens to be the owner of Wrestling REVOLVER promotion, informed that Ronda Rousey wanted to be a part of the upcoming event because of the charity around the company.

All ticket sales from this Unreal event will be donated to the Lahaina Wildfire Relief, a fund to help those who have been affected by the recent wildfires in Hawaii. Ronda Rousey is indirectly affiliated with the Hawaian continent since her husband belongs to that zone. There’s no further update on whether she will continue to make further appearances for the promotion.

Becky Lynch Worked As Flight Attendant And Chef Before Joining WWE

Ronda Rousey previously hinted that she could be interested in performing for the Wrestling REVOLVER show and she was expectedly booked for it. Eventually, it will be the first official match that the former Raw Women’s Champion would be competing in following her WWE exit that came earlier this summer. Interestingly, WWE has also moved the former star to their alumni section which essentially suggests that her tenure with the company is completely over.