Emma Wants Fan Opinion On Her Next Venture Following 2023 WWE Exit

After staying away from the WWE scene for well over five years, Emma managed to make a comeback to the scene in late 2022. The night of her return, she competed in a Smackdown Women’s Championship which many thought as a hint of an imminent push for the once homegrown talent in the WWE. But sadly, that was the biggest achievement of her latest run with the company.

Emma had a long wish to perform on behalf of the WWE in her home country of Australia and the opportunity presented itself after WWE announced Elimination Chamber from Down Under in September. However, WWE also announced a list of releases in that same month and the Australian native was one of those names which was unfortunate.

WWE NXT: Cora Jade Returning Shortly After Breast Augmentation Surgery

Shortly after Emma was released by WWE, top AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) posted a message to X saying hi to her former opponent cum tag team partner from NXT days which was an indication that she could be AEW-bound. But no such update is available and the bombshell Diva is looking forward to having some advice from the fans on her next move as she posted the following on X,

“What would you like to see me do next!? Comment below. I’ll be reading them all!”

Ronda Rousey Set For First Wrestling Match Post 2023 WWE Exit

Emma wasn’t shocked with her latest WWE release in September 2023

Emma is one of those very few talents who has experienced multiple WWE releases throughout her career. Many assumed that her return under the Triple H regime would finally give her an opportunity in the mainstay scene of the WWE after a long wait. But nothing changed for her in the company and she assumed that it was the bad timing that didn’t allow things to click properly.

“While I wasn’t expecting a call, it’s also fair to say that I wasn’t shocked. When I returned to WWE I was so excited, I was ready to work my ass of and do all the things I didn’t get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn’t my time. And that’s ok!” Emma previously wrote on X about her release.

Thus, the only bright part of Emma’s latest WWE stint will be perhaps getting into an on-screen angle with her fiancée, Madcap Moss who was also released alongside her. For the time being, the two continue to remain absent from the professional wrestling scene.