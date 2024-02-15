Deonna Purrazzo Rejects Romantic Advance From Top AEW Superstar

Since coming to All Elite Wrestling promotion, Deonna Purrazzo has been involved in an interesting storyline. She is coming for the AEW Women’s World Championship and the two have previously been romantically linked in the ongoing angle. Things were drawn further on social media as well as on the latest episode of Dynamite.

On the occasion of the 2024 Valentine’s Day, AEW Women’s World Champion’s cohort Mariah May took to her X to post some gorgeous pictures of herself, donning a heart-shaped pink top and white skirt. She was trying to woo Deonna Purrazzo as she posted the following addressing the current challenger for the title,

“will u b my valentine? pretty pls

“I’m Being Treated Like A Superstar,” Deonna Purrazzo On Experience She’s Having In AEW

However, Deonna Purrazzo was not interested in becoming anybody else’s Valentine this year. She rejected her proposal and reminded her that she was married. The Virtuosa was not interested and she wasn’t interested in any kind of advance that could potentially distract her from focusing on her upcoming match with Toni Storm. This is what she wrote on X,

“I’m married @MariahMayx … pls leave me alone…”

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Goes Non-PG With Deonna Purrazzo

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm blasted Deonna Purrazzo

Then on the latest episode of Dynamite, a vignette was shown featuring AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm who walked down memory lane about her relationship with Deonna Purrazzo. It was noted that the latter was her young girl, brought into Japan, and someone who was helped to get a contract.

Somewhere along the way, Deonna Purrazzo forgot that she’s not the star of the story, she’s an extra. Toni then showed a dagger through their matching tattoo. Then in a backstage interview, the former Impact Knockouts Champion responded back to Storm and she seemed focused on winning the AEW Women’s World Title.

Deonna Purrazzo was officially declared to be an All Elite on the very first episode of AEW Dynamite of 2024. As seen on that January 3 edition of the AEW flagship show, Mariah May defeated Queen Aminata in her first-ever match in the promotion. After the match, she cut a promo on winning the bout and got interrupted by the debuting star which began the feud with Toni.