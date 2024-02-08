AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Goes Non-PG With Deonna Purrazzo

As announced last week, Deonna Purrazzo will finally get her hands on her former bestie Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2024. As informed by AEW President Tony Khan last week, the two will now battle it out in an AEW Women’s Championship Match at the first pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling waiting for early March.

Heading into the match, the two have been up to upstaging each other on the ongoing editions of Dynamite and this week was no different. Red Velvet was scheduled to go one-on-one with Toni Storm in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match. If Velvet had won then she would earn herself a future title shot. Deonna Purrazzo also sat on commentary during the match to make things worse for the champion.

Velvet was able to bring the fight to Toni Storm. However, like a true veteran, she made Velvet tap out. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo got in the ring and came face-to-face with the AEW Women’s World Champion and the latter was up to some crazy antics. She was apparently trying to woo her rival by sniffing her but Deonna was quick to push her away.

Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo shared friendship in the past

As revealed in recent promos on Dynamite, the past connections between these two competitors have been revealed. There was a point when they possessed identical tattoos on their bodies but in recent times Toni Storm has become delusional, per Purrazzo as she continues to portray the Hollywood gimmick.

While the duo continues to trade barbs with the mic, they have also been engaged in physical capacity in one instance. Plus, Toni Storm also got to watch Purrazzo from the commentary desk as the latter was putting up a display of her lethal Fujiwara Armbar submission to defeat names like Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay.

At this point, Toni Storm is visibly scared of this submission and she will essentially want to avoid it at AEW Revolution 2024 and that was probably, why she was trying to re-form an ally with the former Impact Knockouts Champion. As for Purrazzo, she wants to prove herself in the big league and that’s why she targeted the AEW Women’s Title since right after coming to the company.