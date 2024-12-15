Before coming to All Elite Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo used to rule the roost of the TNA/Impact Knockouts Division. After a failed WWE stint, this wrestling promotion gave her the identity of being an established talent in the professional wrestling circuit. With multiple championship reigns by her name, a sure-shot future Hall of Famer of the company had numerous memorable moments in her career.

Shortly after getting released by the WWE amid the COVID-19 pandemic-related budget cuts, Deonna Purrazzo quickly ascended the Impact roster in the summer of 2020. She became a reigning champion even before signing a bound contract with the promotion. Her rise was so quick that she claimed two reigns as TNA Knockouts Champion in a matter of months.

Deonna Purrazzo On Ex-WWE Star Having “Such A Strong Presence” In AEW Women’s Division

During her second reign, Deonna Purrazzo seemingly had perhaps the most memorable feud of her Impact Wrestling career with the “Hardcore Country” legend Mickie James. The latter made a surprise return at the 2021 Slammiversary event to kick off a lengthy feud that produced several matches between the two.

During an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Deonna Purrazzo looked back on their intense feud that followed the 2021 Slammiversary. After her program with Jordynne Grace was wrapped up, she was working in PPV shows with random talents and was waiting for a perfect matchup when James made her return to the scene to set up the rivalry.

“When Mickie came in, it was Slammiversary, and she was making her return after being released from WWE. I think it was just the exact opponent I needed — an organic baby face with a history at this company,” Deonna Purrazzo recalled.

“At that point, she has nothing else to prove. She’s just here because she wants to be here, because she wants to continue wrestling, because she wants to continue to better and change women’s wrestling.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mickie James admittedly helped grow Deonna Purrazzo’s Virtuosa gimmick

The feud resulted in James defeating Deonna Purrazzo not once, but twice in memorable fashion. According to further comments from the current All Elite Wrestling talent, the in-ring chemistry between her and James formed naturally, and she also believed that it helped define her own in-ring character, known as “The Virtuosa.”

Back at TNA Bound For Glory 2021, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to begin her respective fourth reign as the Impact Knockouts Champion. Three months later, the two met in a historic Texas Death Match which served as the first Knockouts Championship match to main-event a traditional TNA pay-per-view show.