In late 2023, Deonna Purrazzo was one of the most sought-after free agents in the world of professional wrestling. Being a multi-time champion in the formerly Impact Wrestling, and over multiple other companies, she’s become a well-established name in the circuit which also removed her initial failure in the WWE. The free agent status also generated rumors of her coming back to the WWE.

Ultimately, Deonna Purrazzo opted to sign up with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling with the hope of receiving some fresh competition in the company and also from outside since it also offers cross-promotional matches with other brands. Signing the former TNA talent was also a big step on AEW’s part to shake things up in the Women’s Division which remained in a dull state for the better part of 2023.

Deonna Purrazzo Believes “Women’s Tag Titles Are Tricky” To Debut In AEW

Alongside Deonna Purrazzo, Tony was also able to secure former WWE veteran talent Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone under his banner which seemingly also was a huge signing from the company’s perspective. The fact was further affirmed by the former TNA Knockouts Champion in a conversation with SHAK Wrestling.

Deonna Purrazzo praises Mercedes Mone’s veteran capabilities

Deonna Purrazzo sounded confident as she believed that Mone is essentially elevating the AEW women’s division. She also speculated during the conversation about Mone likely having the same doubts that she has had about reestablishing herself in a new wrestling scene in front of a new set of fans. However, the one-time TBS Champion was able to prove herself in her first match at Double or Nothing.

“She’s such a strong presence in our division and she bring so much more attention, and eyes, and fans to our division,” Deonna Purrazzo explained. “To see her and Willow absolutely smash it, they — it was phenomenal what they did at Double or Nothing. I think validated that same — for us it validated her, but I think it validated a bit for herself again, and sometimes I think that’s more important.”

Is Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Mercedes Mone A Real Possibility In AEW?

Deonna Purrazzo further addressed the fan criticism around Mercedes Mone joining the AEW roster. Some fans are skeptical of her ring work or the fact that she would eventually outshine the current talents from the women’s roster. In response, The Virtuosa believed that she can only elevate talents at this juncture,

“I feel like Mercedes has been there and done it all. There’s no exposing anybody in this situation, only elevating them, and I — just — the internet sometimes just drive me insane! I can’t, I can’t!” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)