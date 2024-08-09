Deonna Purrazzo was one of the new signings for All Elite Wrestling at the beginning of 2024 to shake things up in the stale women’s division. Since entering the fray, one of the top female wrestlers of this generation only had to offer good words for the AEW locker room and she’s not taking those back after the recent Britt Baker-suspension situation.

Speaking in a conversation with Stephanie Chase on She Digressed: Stephanie Chase on Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo commented on the backstage altercation involving Baker and mentioned it as a one-off incident. If recent reports are to go by then Baker made some negative comments about MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, in the women’s locker room during the July 17 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Britt Baker Allegedly Drove Cody Rhodes Out Of The AEW For A WWE Return

Atout relayed those remarks to her beau which further resulted in confrontations among them. The women’s wrestler was suspended for possibly starting the situation while MJF and Atout evaded any sort of punishment as they were just being responsive.

Deonna Purrazzo mentioned in her comments that people hear something from the internet and then add their own theory to it to make it a bigger issue which often doesn’t have any connection to reality. It was further emphasized that this isolated incident can’t represent what she has experienced in the AEW locker room.

Mariah May Touted To Be “One Of The Biggest Stars In Wrestling” By AEW President

Deonna Purrazzo believes female AEW locker room doesn’t get enough credit

“I think this was just kind of one instance that sparked a lot, a lot of drama, and also kind of took on a life of its own. The rumor mill starts going and things aren’t as they were, you know what I mean?” Deonna Purrazzo continued.

“And people add their own two cents and it makes it way bigger than it was. I think this was an isolated incident, because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, is encouraging, is a lot of camaraderie.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

It was further noted by Deonna Purrazzon on how they celebrate birthdays, backstage as a team which only reflects positive vibes from it. It was disheartening from her perspective that this AEW locker room often doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

For a long time, Deonna Purrazzo has been involved in a lengthy feud with one of the cornerstone figures of AEW, Thunder Rosa, and the two will again battle it out, tomorrow night on Collision. The two have now been booked to compete in another gimmick match, a Texas Bullrope match where the only way to win is to touch the four corners of the ring one by one, at a time.